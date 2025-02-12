Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbbVie alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,121. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.