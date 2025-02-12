Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RLI stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RLI alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

RLI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 394,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Fick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.