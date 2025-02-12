Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $206.17 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,633. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.