Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,146.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,460.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,065.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

