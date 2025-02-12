Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CFO Sells $14,526.11 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Markovits sold 10,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $14,526.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269.89. The trade was a 98.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Reliance Global Group Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ RELI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 59,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,980. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.
About Reliance Global Group
