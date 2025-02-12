Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CFO Sells $14,526.11 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Markovits sold 10,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $14,526.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269.89. The trade was a 98.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ RELI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 59,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,980. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.