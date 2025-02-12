Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,645,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

