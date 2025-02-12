REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.
RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
