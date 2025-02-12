Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Down 17% – Time to Sell?

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.39. 86,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Refined Metals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About Refined Metals
Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
