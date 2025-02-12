Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Impinj (PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/6/2025 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $260.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/22/2025 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Impinj had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Impinj Stock Performance
PI stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 130,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,880. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.92.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Impinj
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,100,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Impinj by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $27,699,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4,013.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $24,771,000.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
