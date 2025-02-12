Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ares Management (ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ares Management had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

1/27/2025 – Ares Management had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Ares Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2024 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.

12/19/2024 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.64. 169,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,384. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $125.23 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.25%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,523,000. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 14,357 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $2,586,557.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,015,834.24. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,100 shares of company stock valued at $111,492,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,329,530,000 after acquiring an additional 907,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,301,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,318,000 after buying an additional 187,184 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,830,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

