Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $361.00 to $396.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $395.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $368.00.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $393.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $374.00.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $331.00 to $363.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $354.00 to $393.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $346.00 to $384.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $368.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $314.00 to $331.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/14/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $326.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $321.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $371.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.06. 1,592,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $352.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.52. The company has a market capitalization of $652.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
