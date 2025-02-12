Randall James Levitt Sells 14,500 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

