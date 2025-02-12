Quent Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

