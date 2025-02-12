Quent Capital LLC Purchases 684 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJS opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.