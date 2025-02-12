Quent Capital LLC Purchases 107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

