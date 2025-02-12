Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $6,464,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

