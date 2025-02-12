Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 223.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.83 and a 200-day moving average of $532.21. The company has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

