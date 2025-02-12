Quent Capital LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,830 shares of company stock worth $5,149,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

