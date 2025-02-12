Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

PWR stock traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $297.99. 539,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,620. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.82 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.25 and a 200-day moving average of $303.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 94,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

