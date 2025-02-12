PureBase Corporation Board Member Resigns: Brady Barto Steps Down from the Board

On February 5, 2025, PureBase Corporation (OTCMKTS:PUBC), a Nevada corporation, announced the resignation of Brady Barto from its Board of Directors. Barto also stepped down from his roles as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. The resignation was conveyed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mr. Barto’s departure from the Board was stated to be without any disagreement with the company on operational matters, policies, or practices. PureBase Corporation, based in Ione, California, operates in the materials industry and can be reached at (209) 274-9143.
Investors and stakeholders may look for additional updates from PureBase Corporation regarding any future appointments to the board or changes in governance following Mr. Barto’s resignation.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PureBase’s 8K filing here.
About PureBase
PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, engages in the provision of solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. The company offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; humic acid product derived from leonardite, which can be an important medium for soil health, water retention, and positive interactions with the soil microbiome; and other specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture.
