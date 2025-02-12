Promising Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and Globalink Investment are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the production, development, or promotion of renewable and environmentally-friendly energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal. Investors often choose to invest in green energy stocks as a way to support environmental sustainability efforts while potentially benefiting from the growth of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 603,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,710. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 million, a P/E ratio of 443.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock remained flat at $3.05 on Tuesday. 30,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Globalink Investment (GLLIR)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

NASDAQ:GLLIR remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

