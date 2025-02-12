Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks are associated with companies that are actively investing in or integrating blockchain technology into their products or services, and can provide investors with exposure to the potential growth in the blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.48. 2,099,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,891,360. The firm has a market cap of $496.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1 year low of $106.51 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 7,713,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,496,908. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,360,064. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 4.78.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,453. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $245.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,197. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

