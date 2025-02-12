Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 209,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,988.92. This trade represents a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 695,740 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Progyny by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

