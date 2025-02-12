Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Postal Realty Trust worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,439 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,734. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.75 million, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

