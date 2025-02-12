Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Primerica were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $290.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.15.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.