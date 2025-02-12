PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $161,500.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,545. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $465,000.00.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 27,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,772. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 96.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.