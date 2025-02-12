Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 1362520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

The company has a market cap of $560.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Precigen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,775,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,815 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 417,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 186.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 125,145 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.