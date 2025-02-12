PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PrairieSky Royalty

Insider Activity

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,436 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.60 per share, with a total value of C$126,884.68. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PSK stock opened at C$27.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.69 and a 12-month high of C$30.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.