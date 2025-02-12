PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,293 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 159.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

