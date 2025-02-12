Porvair (LON:PRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Porvair Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:PRV traded down GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 707.54 ($8.81). 15,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,081.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.97. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 594 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheena Mackay acquired 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 673 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £19,893.88 ($24,771.36). Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Porvair

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

