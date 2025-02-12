Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $7.55 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

