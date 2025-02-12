Portfolio Design Labs LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS
General Mills Price Performance
GIS stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Mills
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.