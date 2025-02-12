Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

PIF stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.61. 7,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.62. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$265.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

PIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

