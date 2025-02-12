Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Up 2,851.1% in January

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 2,851.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Planet Image International Price Performance

Shares of YIBO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 157,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,086. Planet Image International has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

