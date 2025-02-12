Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Up 2,851.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 2,851.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Planet Image International Price Performance

Shares of YIBO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 157,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,086. Planet Image International has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Planet Image International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.