Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
Pioneer Railcorp Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.
Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile
PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.
