Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,298. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.11 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.37. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Brent Fryk acquired 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,967. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.