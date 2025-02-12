Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 36,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 55,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.
Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0105 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.
Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
