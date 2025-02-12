Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 36,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 55,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0105 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

About Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,690,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

