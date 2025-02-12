Perion Network (PERI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

