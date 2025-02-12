Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PEBK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $33.31.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
