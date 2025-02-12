Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,759.52. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

