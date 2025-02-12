PDF Solutions (PDFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.93 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $155,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,019.45. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,298.59. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

