Organon & Co. (OGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

