Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $350.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.88. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $352.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

