Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

ON stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Onsemi by 268.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 675.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 22.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Onsemi by 35.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

