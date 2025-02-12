Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.