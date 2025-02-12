ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 1,879 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,871.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,789.35. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,580.44.

On Friday, January 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $6,643.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 500 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $44,248.32.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $26,656.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $114,067.50.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.

On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $279.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.52. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

