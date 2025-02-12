On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ON were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in ON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ON by 1.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONON opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. Barclays upped their price target on ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

