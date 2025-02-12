On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ON were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 319.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ON by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

