Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $80.71, with a volume of 71151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.