NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 139,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

NWF Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

