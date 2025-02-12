NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stake Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 272.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of NV5 Global worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,014 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in NV5 Global by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.